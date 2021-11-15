Bafana need Dino Ndlovu, says Mphela

Dino Ndlovu’s blistering form in Turkey has divided opinions.

Some have urged Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider calling up the 31-year-old striker, while others feel the national team is OK without him. Broos has been showing faith in home-based strikers, mainly Baroka’s Evidence Makgopa and Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM. The pair have netted a combined eight goals in the DStv Premiership this season.

Makgopa, 21, has managed two goals while the 28-year-old Letsoalo has scored six times.

Ndlovu has netted an impressive nine goals, including what’s arguably the contender for goal of the season, from 11 league outings for his Turkish second tier side Kocaelispor.

Former Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela has also weighed in on the debate, saying Bafana need Ndlovu. The well-travelled Kocaelispor man boasts eight Bafana caps with just one goal.