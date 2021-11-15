Deal with school violence now
It is a serious concern that police have investigated seven cases of pupils being stabbed in the past two months, and an indication of the high level of violence in our society.
In six of the cases, the children succumbed to their injuries, according to a story we are reporting on in today’s edition...
