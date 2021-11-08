Soccer

Tembo heaps praises on Gabuza

Player’s hard work recognised

By Charles Baloyi - 08 November 2021 - 09:47
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has praised striker Thamsanqa Gabuza for leading their attack with aplomb after the 34-year-old found the back of the net on three occasions in the league, the latest of which was at the weekend against TS Galaxy.

Gabuza deservedly walked away with the man-of-the-match award after helping his team collect the maximum points as they beat the Rockets 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

“Gabuza deserved to win the man-of-the-match award against TS Galaxy. He stepped up to convert the penalty, and he was calm about the situation. He works hard, and he leaves everything on the pitch. He scored in back-to-back games. I am proud of him and hope that he will continue to work hard,” said Tembo.

“Since he joined this club, he always gives his all. He is focused. He is getting rewarded because of his hard work. He is leading our attack with confidence, and he takes the penalty and makes it look easy. You need the type of a player in your team to win matches.”

Tembo, 51, is looking forward to the international break. “We had a few injuries with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, and Teboho Mokoena is not 100% ready.

"These guys need more time to recover and to be ready to play in the next game. I hope we will have enough time to recover. We will give the players two days to go and rest, and then we can start thinking about the next league games. We cannot wait for the break,” added Tembo.

