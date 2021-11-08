Rampant Sundowns inflict more misery on Marumo

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a 4-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership log.

Sundowns also set a new PSL record for successive away matches without defeat. Coming into this game, they were on 21, equal to the longest run in history set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2005.

Gallants remain the only club in the league yet to register a win from nine matches, with four points collected. They remain at the bottom of the log table.

Sundowns are yet to concede a goal in the league in this campaign and came to this fixture on the back of setting a new record. They have now extended it to over 1,000 minutes without their defence being breached.

An early injury to Khuliso Mudau, who collided with Lebohang Mabotja, forced the Brazilians to restructure their set-up as the defender was replaced by Thapelo Morena. But that didn’t hinder their plans as they took a lead through a fine strike from Themba Zwane, who was set up by Peter Shalulile with the match just 24 minutes old.

Gallants were put under pressure in the first half as they could not cope with Sundowns’ high-pressing game. They were playing with a low block as Brazilians pushed numbers forward with only three players, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana and Andile Jali, left behind.

Downs keeper Reyaad Pieterse was a virtual bystander in the opening half, with Gallants barely entering his penalty area.

The home side were better in the second half and more offensive. They had two big chances in succession to find the equaliser but failed to beat Pieterse in goals.

But it was Sundowns who increased their lead through Shalulile, who netted his seventh goal of the season after he connected from Neo Maema cross.

Pavol Safranko made it 3-0 late in the match with a tap-in after Washington Arubi failed to hold a Maema shot to seal the points.

Shalulile completed his brace with a minute left on injury time with a tap-in from Zwane cross to give Sundowns a big win.

In another match, AmaZulu beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with both goals scored by Augustine Mulenga.