Emalahleni mother begs abductors to release her children unharmed

“I decided to take a nap. A few moments later, I woke , took my daughter’s bag and decided to go through her school work. It became windy outside so I expected to hear them running towards the house, as they normally would, but it did not happen,” she said.

Khoza waited but became concerned when around 9pm, the children had not returned. She walked to a neighbour's house where the children usually were if they were not home.

“My neighbour said they were not there and she had last seen them at 4pm, playing in my yard. I became alarmed and we started going door-to-door, waking neighbours to ask if they knew anything.

“We went to their friends. No-one had seen them. One child said they had seen them passing through one neighbour’s yard but he had no idea where they were going,” Khoza said.

She called the children’s father, who was in Bronkhortspruit, but he knew nothing of their whereabouts. She then headed to the police station to open a case.

Khoza said the worst thing about her children missing were the rumours going around in their area.

“Some people say I owe Nigerians and that is why my children were taken. The rumours are not nice,” she said.

Police have confirmed two missing person’s cases have been opened.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the children can contact the investigating gfficer Sgt Manzini from Vosman police station on 013 659 8400 or 071 203 0918 or Maureen Scheepers from the SA Community Crime Watch Missing people Unit on 082 565 6770.