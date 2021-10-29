Dlamini advises on how to score against Sundowns

Having been one of the few players to have found the back of the net against Mamelodi Sundowns this season, Golden Arrows striker Nqobeko Dlamini has shared his thoughts on how to breach the solid Brazilians defence.

Sundowns will face Cape Town City in the MTN8 final tomorrow at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, having conceded only three goals in this competition. They let in two goals in the first round against Chiefs, and one against Arrows, scored by Dlamini, in the first leg of the semifinal.

In the DStv Premiership matches so far, Sundowns have not conceded a goal as they look tight at the back, but the man who has beaten Denis Onyango already explains how difficult it has been to get around the Masandawana defence.

“Sundowns are one professional team that are very organised. Whoever they play against, they analyse all the players... everything about them,” Dlamini, who has also been selected for Bafana Bafana's provisional squad to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, told Sowetan.

“Their analysts are on top of this world. Their structure is organised and you can’t score out of anywhere. If you play against them, it is hard to get the ball because they keep possession in good areas, so it is difficult to score against a team that plays like that.

“You need a ball to score, so that’s why many teams are struggling against them. Even if you go pound for pound with them, you will crack at the end of the day. They are well organised and that’s why they are not conceding.”

Dlamini, however, feels that playing against such a team, you only need one chance to find the back of the net, just like he did when Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with Arrows in the MTN8 semifinal first leg in Durban when he netted a screamer.

“Wait for the perfect opportunity to come and make sure you take it when it comes because you won’t get so many chances. If you get one, make sure you score,” he said.

“They have the best goalkeeper in SA at the moment in Onyango, best defence and best midfielders, so if you get a chance, make sure you score because that could be the last chance you get.”

The 26-year-old added that the goal would remain special as it was his first in the Premiership after joining Arrows from the University of Pretoria and it was against Sundowns.