Soccer

City welcome Downs' open game

Assistant coach says they struggle against teams that sit back

29 October 2021 - 07:43
Neville Khoza Journalist
Diogo Peral, Cape Town City assistant coach.
Image: Darren Stewart

With the odds against Cape Town City in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow, assistant coach Diogo Peral feels both teams have an equal chance of winning the title.

Sundowns head into the match as favourites judging by their impressive run this season.

But Peral said they enjoy playing against teams like Sundowns, who are very offensive.

“We prefer to play teams like Sundowns. We prefer to play teams that come out and play football,” Peral told the media yesterday in Durban.

“If you check our results, where we have struggled are teams that sit back. We are an offensive team, we like to attack. If you look at the day, one of these teams can win if you look at the quality of both. This is the game spectators would love to watch in the final.”

Peral also believes they have enough quality to go toe-to-toe with Sundowns in the final and are not planning to sit back. 

“We know we need to be on top of our game coming up against a team like Sundowns, considering what they have done this season,” he said.

“They have few weak points. They are good on [the] offensive, defensively they are good. They don’t concede goals and they have individuals that can do damage so we know we have to be on top of our game.

“But we have a squad that can go toe-to-toe with them.”

The Citizens tend to concede easy goals with the most recent example being when they allowed Golden Arrows to come from 4-0 down to score three goals, and nearly equalise, in a league match last weekend.

Peral said they have worked hard on that heading into the final and there will be a lot of improvement. 

“We’ve improved and I think in the Arrows game we panicked and it was a blessing in disguise that it happened in that game. If we can play the first 60 minutes [without panicking] then we are in with a big chance against Sundowns.

“In the last 30 minutes we panicked but we became better without the ball and I hope that continues in tomorrow’s game.”

