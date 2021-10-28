'Percy knows I'm 150% behind him,' Mokwena says after Tau announced himself with a brace at Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau for opening his account with a brace in the Egyptian Premier League, where he helped Cairo giants Al Ahly beat El Ismaily 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Mokwena, who worked with Tau when he was assistant to Ahly's coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns, said he wasn't surprised by the way Tau has announced himself in Egypt.

“Bafana needs (Tau)... I mean we watched the game (2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier) against Ethiopia (early this month), but Bafana needs a fit and strong Percy Tau.

“It's good to see that he's got his scoring boots. Jah, he plays for Al Ahly. It's good for Al Ahly who are our rivals (in the Caf Champions League) and so I don't want to speak too much about that.

“Percy knows my feelings, he knows that I support him 150% and that I always wish him well and I will always do so.

“It's not just Percy who knows, Percy's kids know and that's as far as I'm prepared to go.”

Tau's brace came a couple days after Bafana coach Hugo Broos included him in the preliminary squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in the last two Group G matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

The former Sundowns marksman missed the last two back-to-back games against Ethiopia as he was injured after joining Ahly from English club Brighton before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mokwena was not prepared this time to question or criticise the Bafana coach on the Sundowns players that he chose, but added that he hopes the three Sundowns players selected will return injury free.

“It's a beautiful question,” he said on Thursday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where Sundowns will meet Cape Town City in the MTN8 final on Saturday.

“I don't want to get too much involved in this issue with Bafana Bafana. I think the national team coach has done exceptionally well and who am I ... I mean we've got probably one of the best on the African continent with Hugo Broos.

“The reputation speaks for itself. He's won the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) with Cameroon. So who am I to question his selection or to tell him who to select?

“He's got the experience and knows how he wants the team to play and ours is just to support him as long our players return from the national team injury-free.”