TS Galaxy boss reveals talks with Ramovic started in April

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi revealed that he planned to hire a new coach as early as last year. The Rockets parted ways with former coach Owen Da Gama following a string of poor results last week.

However, Sukazi revealed that even if Da Gama had done well, he would not have retained him. Sukazi wanted a change, and he had his eye on Sead Ramovic, his long-term friend.

The Rockets appointed Ramovic on a two-and-half years contract to replace Da Gama as the new head coach.

He was supposed to start his new role as the head coach in February next year, but he arrived in the country ahead of schedule because the ship was sinking, according to Sukazi.

“We met in 2013, while he was still a player and the man has Uefa Pro licence. I kept track of him and we started talking. It may appear that TS Galaxy decided to appoint a new coach after five games, which is not true. The engagement with Sead Ramovic started in April, when the club was doing well. I even told our previous coach Owen that I wanted to bring Sead here. He would be a great asset, and I told Owen that there would be a period when he would stop coaching the club because of poor performance or contractual issues. I introduced Owen in June and they started talking and I encouraged Owen to learn from Sead,” Sukazi told Sowetan yesterday.

Sukazi said there were no delays in appointing Ramovic because Da Gama and the club knew about the latest developments.

“He would’ve joined us probably in February next year but we had to act fast after we parted ways with our coach [Da Gama]. Sead knows each player by name and surname after watching all our games and discussed pre-season plans. He did not come here without knowledge of the team. You would swear that he has been here for five years as he does not look like a new coach,” explained Sukazi.

Ramovic, 42, applied for a work permit with the department of home affairs two days ago, and he is not sure if he will be available for the next game against AmaZulu at the Mbombela Stadium on 19 October.

The former VFL Wolfsburg goalkeeper’s mandate is to help the club to finish in the top 8. Sukazi said he briefed him about his objectives and made it clear what he demanded from him. Last season the Rockets ended the season in ninth place.

“Any position above ninth place is an improvement. Sead knows that it will not be easy, and he is aware of the task. Shaun Bartlett remains his assistant, and he will learn a lot from him,” added Sukazi.