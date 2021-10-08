Soccer

Igesund backs Bafana to get leg up on Ethiopia

Ex-SA coach feels they were unlucky to lose 2013 match

08 October 2021 - 07:18
Neville Khoza Journalist
Foremer Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund and former goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia.
Foremer Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund and former goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia.
Image: Thulani Dlamini

Gordon Igesund is backing Bafana Bafana to come back with positive results when they face Ethiopia tomorrow in the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Igesund was in charge when Bafana lost 1-2 to Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifier in 2013, in a match where they dominated but were eventually punished by a freak own goal by Bernard Parker.

Igesund feels Hugo Broos’s men are capable of coming back with the results this time.

“I don’t know how the preparations have gone with Bafana. We don’t know what they have been doing but what I can say is that Ethiopia can be a difficult team,” Igesund told Sowetan yesterday.

“We went to play them when I was still Bafana coach, we scored an own goal and we had a player sent off, and it was a very difficult circumstance.

“The crowd was very intimidating and the field was not OK. It was a tough game. Let’s hope we will get a result.

“We should be able to get a result. We were very unlucky there. As I said, we scored an own goal to lose the game 1-2. It was a very difficult day looking at all the circumstances. It is not like they were better than us I think we made mistakes in that match and some decisions went against us.”

The 65-year-old coach, who has been focusing on his Hamiltons Football Academy project in Cape Town, added that Bafana must go there with a positive mindset, and not allow anything else to affect them.  He reiterated that they can do it.

“I think we have to go there with a positive frame of mind, just know what’s at stake,” he said.

Time for SA to end Ethiopia hoodoo

Bafana Bafana may not have done well against Ethiopia in the two Fifa World Cup qualifiers before, but coach Hugo Broos spoke with confidence about ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Spirited Malawi stun Banyana Banyana to book a place in Cosafa Cup final

Malawi stunned Banyana Banyana 3-2 during their entertaining Cosafa Women’s Championship match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Bafana captain Williams says Ethiopia won't be taken lightly: 'We've learnt from previous camps'

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the camp is buzzing with positivity and excitement in a way he has never experienced before in his eight ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kutumela will travel with Bafana to Ethiopia, says Safa CEO

Thabiso Kutumela has been cleared to travel with Bafana Bafana to Ethiopia today for their 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier at Bahir Dar Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling