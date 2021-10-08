Igesund backs Bafana to get leg up on Ethiopia

Gordon Igesund is backing Bafana Bafana to come back with positive results when they face Ethiopia tomorrow in the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Igesund was in charge when Bafana lost 1-2 to Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifier in 2013, in a match where they dominated but were eventually punished by a freak own goal by Bernard Parker.

Igesund feels Hugo Broos’s men are capable of coming back with the results this time.

“I don’t know how the preparations have gone with Bafana. We don’t know what they have been doing but what I can say is that Ethiopia can be a difficult team,” Igesund told Sowetan yesterday.

“We went to play them when I was still Bafana coach, we scored an own goal and we had a player sent off, and it was a very difficult circumstance.

“The crowd was very intimidating and the field was not OK. It was a tough game. Let’s hope we will get a result.

“We should be able to get a result. We were very unlucky there. As I said, we scored an own goal to lose the game 1-2. It was a very difficult day looking at all the circumstances. It is not like they were better than us I think we made mistakes in that match and some decisions went against us.”

The 65-year-old coach, who has been focusing on his Hamiltons Football Academy project in Cape Town, added that Bafana must go there with a positive mindset, and not allow anything else to affect them. He reiterated that they can do it.

“I think we have to go there with a positive frame of mind, just know what’s at stake,” he said.