Sekhukhune players happy to finally lift championship trophy

Sekhukhune United have finally received their GladAfrica Championship trophy, R3m prize money and winners' medals for winning promotion last season.

Sekhukhune finished the season at the top with 53 points from 30 matches, two points more than Royal AM in June. However, they did not receive their trophy and medals because of the legal battle between the PSL and Royal AM.

Defender Sello Motsepe and goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini could not hide their excitement.

“It is a mixed feeling because I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. We are happy as a team and we finally have [the chance] to lift the title after many months. We waited for this opportunity and thought it would not arrive. We are relieved that we are the champions even though we had to wait for a couple of months,” said Motsepe via the club’s media platform.

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Kapini was ecstatic and celebrated the moment by thanking his teammates and management.

“Ooh yes, we are the champions. The trophy is here and it was an amazing feeling. It is time to celebrate. It was not an easy journey and we worked hard for this moment,” said Kapini.

“We appreciate everyone that has been part of our journey and we cannot wait to hit the road to do the trophy parade. The feeling of wearing the winner’s medal is unbelievable. I dedicate the championship to the supporters and all the people of Sekhukhune for supporting us during the uncertain moments,” he said.