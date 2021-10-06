Macuphu optimistic Ramović is the right man

It is only a matter of time before TS Galaxy start picking up positive results in the DStv Premiership, according to skipper Mxolisi Macuphu.

Macuphu, 32, said the arrival of new coach Sead Ramović would inject confidence into the team. The Mpumalanga-based outfit are at the bottom of the table with two points from five matches.

Ramović, 42, will have the opportunity to work with his new team during the Fifa break and Macuphu is confident that the new man will turn their fortunes around.

“It’s been a tough start but we do not give up. Giving up is not part of our DNA. We have to work hard during the break and pull up our socks. We have a new coach with a great football mind, and he will fit well into our system. He encouraged us to work hard in the three days that we’ve been with him,” said an optimistic Macuphu.

The former Bidvest Wits star said the break could not have come at a better time for the Rockets. “The timing of the break is perfect. We welcome the break. We have to work with the new coach and gel with him. He wants to play football and we are a ball-playing team. We are not panicking and we remain calm. We have many games still to play. We are targeting five wins out of our next nine games,” explained Macuphu.

Macuphu has scored two goals for the club and his target is ten goals this season to help his team avoid relegation.

The Rockets lost three matches and drew two, conceding 11 and scoring four goals. They lost 1-0 against the newly promoted Sekhukhune United in Mpumalanga last week.

After the break, the Rockets will play against AmaZulu at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on October 20.