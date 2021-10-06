Soccer

No rest for Pirates as they work on their weaknesses

Ncikaza wants Pirates to capitalise on set pieces

By Charles Baloyi - 06 October 2021 - 07:31
Orlando Pirates co-caretaker coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are still a work in progress and there will not be a resting period for the co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids during the international break.

Ncikazi, 52, admitted that he was worried about their lack of keeping ball possession and inability to convert chances. Pirates drew 1-1 against Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership at the weekend. The draw gave Ncikazi something to ponder.

“There are many things to work on during the break. However, the priority is the ability to dominate possession. If we say we are position-based, we are the team that wants to keep position in our attack. We must dominate when we have the ball while we adapt to what the opponent is doing. We have to impose using possession. We must be highly effective on our transitions,” said Ncikazi.

“We should do more on set pieces. We are getting a lot of them but we do not hurt the opponents. We have to work on the areas of our delivery on set pieces. Our biggest downfall is that we create many opportunities but fail to convert them. We have to be ruthless on set pieces. We have the size, capacity and aerial prowess to hurt the opponent and we should be doing more on set pieces. These are the areas that we need to improve,” said Ncikazi.

Pirates are sixth on the log table with nine points from six matches, and they will have to bring their A-game after the break to catch up with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

