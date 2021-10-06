Soccer

Chippa need to work on their game – Hunt

Coach believes Chilli Boys are on right track

By Charles Baloyi - 06 October 2021 - 07:35
Gavin Hunt, head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt could well be on the list of the coaches who are looking over their shoulders as results are not coming.  

However, the embattled Hunt remains calm during the difficult period of his coaching stint at the Eastern Cape-based club.

Hunt’s charges have not won in their past four DStv Premiership matches and if things continue this way, things might go awry for him, given that Siviwe Mpengesi is a well-known trigger-happy club owner.

The Chilli Boys are 13th on the log table with five points from six games. The international break came at the right time for the four-time league champion to work on his team’s frailties.

“I don’t have to change anything. We have to keep on playing and working hard. We have to keep going. We have to work on our game intelligence and I think game intelligence is the most important thing. We need to work on it daily. We have to pick up the players, and many of them need that,” explained Hunt.

The positive thing to draw from their goalless draw against SuperSport United in their previous league game before the break is that they managed to keep a clean sheet

.“We had two chances to win the game and we played under difficult conditions and we had a couple of good moments. We are on the right track,” said Hunt.

After the break, they will play against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on October 16, and Hunt would hope that his players would have the game intelligence.

