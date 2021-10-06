I will do what I feel is right – Shauwn Mkhize

Despite the criticism she faces with her club Royal AM, controversial owner Shauwn Mkhize insists she won’t change how she does things because of what people think.

Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane set tongues wagging on Sunday, when videos showed them handing out cash to players after their 2-1 league win over Maritzburg United.

In the video, some players looked uncomfortable as the club officials prepared to distribute piles of cash in full view of television cameras.

However, speaking after handing over a set of soccer kits to the Crystal Rangers Academy and Midlands Wondrous, which participated in the Motsepe League in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, Mkhize refused to respond to the Sunday incident, and said that she will always do what she feels is right for her.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at the weekend. I’m only going to talk about what is happening today, what happened at the weekend happened and now we are here,” Mkhize told reporters.

“Royal AM always had problems and its problems will always be like this. I can never change what people think but I can always do what I feel is good and what I feel is right at the time.

“I’m not a person who gives up very easily and I don’t think I’m a failure and people that are surrounding me always create positivity. Unity has always put us through, because if you look at us with the coach and the players we got that one united front. We win together and we lose together.”

Despite hogging headlines for wrong reasons, coach John Maduka has guided the club to the third spot on the DStv Premiership log standings following four successive victories.

And Mkhize feels they have surpassed expectations as they have a three-year plan.

“It makes me feel better but that doesn’t mean this is how it is going to be, we are still taking one game at a time, but we are still excited sitting in position three. It is an exciting time for us.

“There is no mandate. I have said it very clearly this season, we want to stay in the top flight and there is no pressure.

“If my boys do good, then we are fine, we have a three-year plan and we will stick to it.”