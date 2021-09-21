Da Gama admits he made tactical blunder against Sundowns

Rockets coach heaps praises on the Brazilians

Having shouldered the blame for their 3-0 defeat to ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama feels it will be difficult for anyone to stop the Brazilians now.



Da Gama feels, however, that they should have got a point had it not been for the tactical blunder he made at half time when he pulled off Masilake Phohlongo and introduced Sinethemba Mngomezulu...