‘Invincible dream’ back on menu for Downs — Lebusa

Champs aim to go all season unbeaten as Bucs lie in wait

On the back of losing just one league game last season, talk of Mamelodi Sundowns going one better in the DStv Premiership this term is already gaining momentum.



This was laid bare by the side’s instrumental defender Mosa Lebusa, who has told Sowetan the Brazilians are still eyeing the “invincible” tag after it eluded them last year. Sundowns clinched the league title by garnering 19 victories and 10 draws, which amounted to 67 points, as they suffered defeat only to Kaizer Chiefs all campaign...