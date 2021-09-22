Soccer

‘Invincible dream’ back on menu for Downs — Lebusa

Champs aim to go all season unbeaten as Bucs lie in wait

22 September 2021 - 08:12
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

On the back of losing just one league game last season, talk of Mamelodi Sundowns going one better in the DStv Premiership this term is already gaining momentum.

This was laid bare by the side’s instrumental defender Mosa Lebusa, who has told Sowetan the Brazilians are still eyeing the “invincible” tag after it eluded them last year. Sundowns clinched the league title by garnering 19 victories and 10 draws, which amounted to 67 points, as they suffered defeat only to Kaizer Chiefs all campaign...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...