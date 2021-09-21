Tlhopie Motsepe targets fellow millennials to expand Sundowns' fan base

Strengthening the club's support base, development and the women's team are the low-hanging fruit Mamelodi Sundowns' new young chair Tlhopie Motsepe says he will aim to pick as he seeks to become his own man running the club for the next five years.

Motsepe, made chair of Downs after club president Patrice Motsepe, his father, was elected to a five-year term as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in March, said targeting a younger audience can help expand the club's fan base.

A new digital magazine launched in September has the hallmarks of a chair who, at 32, can count himself as firmly a millennial.

“It has been an incredible journey and you can't play down being in a position like this,” he said of his start to senior football management of a continental brand at such a young age.

“It's an incredible honour and it's also a very important responsibility to have.

“But I was a fan of football before I was chair of this club. So it's all about making sure I can stay true to my love of the game, making sure that where I can make a difference it's for the good of the game.

“So among a lot of the things I've been able to do, already we are putting very high on our list our ladies team and of course our academy teams. Because these are grass roots opportunities for us to do one thing, which is to make more people fall in love with the game.”