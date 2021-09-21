Sundowns have not reached their peak, says Rulani

Mokwena also insists they won’t get carried away with the impressive start they made

With Mamelodi Sundowns refusing to accept anything other than victory right now, co-coach Rulani Mokwena has maintained that his side are still far from where they want it to be.



Sundowns were ruthless on Sunday, when they thumped TS Galaxy 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria with goals from Mosa Lebusa, Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela to move back on top of the table with 10 points from four matches...