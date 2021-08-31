Women shouldn’t only chase employment, they should also have an entrepreneurial state of mind – Sowetan Dialogues told

Galloway was part of a panel that included Zanele Potelwa, a radio presenter, and Siyamthanda Ndlakuse, senior manager, commercial and finance at the Gautrain Management Agency.

The session was about how women are moving SA forward and was moderated by Nozipho Tshabalala, the CEO of company The Conversation Strategists.

Galloway said a qualification is important to allow you to gain access and a seat at the table; irrespective of what the qualification is, it is needed. She used herself as an example, stating that she is a qualified lawyer, yet she is in the infrastructure sector.

She also stressed the importance of mentorship, stating that there should be more mentorship opportunities for young women, and that it should not be something that happens during Women’s Month only. And lastly, she added that women should also take note of the "softer issues" that they deal with.

“I think there is also another conversation that needs to be had as well, which is a lot more softer issues, which is what we need to have with young ladies … let’s talk about our psychology, let’s make sure that we are not ever disrespected, let’s make sure that we know our self-worth.”