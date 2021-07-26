Johannes won't hang up boots just yet

In the wake of extending his stay at Stellenbosch with a further year, veteran defender Robyn Johannes has made it known that the thought of hanging up his boots hasn’t yet crossed his mind.

Nearly a fortnight ago, Johannes, who turns 35 next month, alongside fellow veterans Marc van Heerden and Granwald Scott penned one-year extensions to remain at the Cape Winelands side for the upcoming season.

Johannes, who cut his professional teeth with Mamelodi Sundowns in November 2006, has made it clear that he has no intentions to retire anytime soon. The well-travelled defender boasts over 230 top-flight appearances.

“I have not given it any thought yet. I feel like I am in a great shape and I love football, it is my passion. Once I lose that feeling, I will know it is time to hang up my boots,’’ Johannes told Sowetan.

“I am very happy that I will be continuing at the club and fulfilling my dream of playing football at the highest level. Each and every player has incredible qualities. I am grateful the coach and the club believe in me and my qualities.’’

Having been playing professionally for a decade and a half, Johannes has since opened up about his career highlights and lowlights. Johannes has won every trophy on local scene.

“During my football career I have won all trophies on offer in South Africa, which I am really proud of. The highlight would be winning the treble with Orlando Pirates in 2010/2011,’’ noted the Stellies defender.

“Getting relegated with AmaZulu [in the 2014/15 term] was truly heartbreaking and I can say it was a lowlight. However, that experience didn’t change my hunger, drive and ambition to win.’’

Last season Stellies flirted with relegation all season long until they eventually survived at the eleventh hour, finishing 14th with just 29 points, two away from the play-offs spot.

“Last season was a very disappointing one. We have been working very hard during the pre-season to make sure we succeed. Our attitude, our commitment and us representing the badge with pride will be at its highest in the upcoming season,’’ said Johannes.