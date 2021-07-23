Sekhukhune ‘copying Birds’ transfer strategy'

Given how DStv Premiership newbies Sekhukhune United are doing their business in the transfer market, it seems they have taken some lessons from Swallows in the last campaign.

This is the view of Joel Masutha, who was in a similar situation when he helped Black Leopards win promotion to the Premiership in the 2017/18 season.

When Swallows won the GladAfrica Championship last season, they went on a signing spree while they also kept some of the players they won promotion with and went on to finish in the top eight at the end of the season.

“I think it is wise for them [Sekhukhune] to have a balance and I think they are keeping some of the players from last season,” Masutha explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“They just add because in this league you need more quality. They want to stabilise the team and they have learnt from Swallows, who also signed players and went on to finish in the top eight.

“I think they have done their homework. They went for a specific target, not just signing any player. To create the balance they signed experienced players also and it is going to help them. I know coach MacDonald Makhubedu has been in the PSL before, so has coach Thabo Senong who has a lot of information about the players.

“I think they need stability. With the signings they have made, with the players that they have retained from last season they will manage to do well this coming season.”

With some of the players they signed having worked with Makhubedu before, like Thabo Rakhale and Talent Chawapiwa, Masutha also feels that will help the team as they will adjust quickly.

“They seem to be a team that wants to support their technical team. I can see from a distance that’s what is happening with the signings,” he said. “They won’t just come to add numbers.”