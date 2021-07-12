New chapter as Senong cuts teeth in PSL

Newly appointed Sekhukhune United assistant coach Thabo Senong is back after leaving the SA Football Association to coach the senior national team of Lesotho in 2019.

The former SA under-20 team coach and Bafana Bafana assistant coach said he could not turn down the offer to return home and work in the DStv Premiership with the newly promoted Limpopo-based side. He will be the second assistant coach at United. He and Moeketsi Mongoya will work with head coach MacDonald Makhubedu.

Senong said he was homesick and that he left Lesotho on good terms. The 40-year-old has never worked in the Premier Soccer League, and he wants to grab the opportunity to work in club football for the first time in his coaching career.

He always wanted to work for a PSL club, but never received job offers until the Lesotho Football Association offered him a job.

“Everything happened fast, as I was still committed to the federation of Lesotho. I have always wanted to work in club football in SA and I jumped at the opportunity to have my first experience of working in a club in local football. I could not even think twice when they engaged me to join their club,” said an excited Senong.

He said they offered him two roles: as head of the youth academy and assistant coach.

He will juggle both roles and assist them in the reserve league when the new season commences.

“I am grateful for this opportunity. When I left Safa in 2019 I had never received job offers to work in the PSL. I have always wanted to be a part of a technical team in domestic football and try something new as I have always worked in the national team set-up. Developing the young ones has always been one of my specialities. I worked with the youth for a long time and it will help us to identify and promote them to the first team,” he said.

Senong said he was looking forward to learning from Makhubedu. “He allows us to make suggestions and is open to sharing ideas. I am ready to make a meaningful contribution. I have been in the national team coaching for eight years and it is time for a change.”