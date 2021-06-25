Rusike could join either AmaZulu or Sekhukhune

Just a few days after he left SuperSport United, striker Evans Rusike could join Sekhukhune United or AmaZulu after both teams showed interest in his services.

The Zimbabwean is a free agent after leaving SuperSport.

With AmaZulu set to compete in the CAF Champions League next season, they are already strengthening the squad and have identified Rusike as one of their targets. But they will battle it out with Sekhukhune, who are believed to have already held talks with him to join them.

Sowetan has learnt that the ongoing saga between Royal AM and the PSL after Sekhukhune were given three points to earn automatic promotion could delay his move to join the team.

Asked if he would be joining Sekhukhune, Rusike said he could only talk tomorrow about his future. “Big man, I can only speak to you on Friday, no move yet bro,” Rusike responded to Sowetan.

Sekhukhune official Thina Ramantswana said they would only announce all their plans after everything was settled from the ongoing case between Royal and the PSL. “I don’t know anything about Rusike [joining the club], if there is something obviously the club will update you guys,” Ramantswana said.

The 31-year-old Rusike struggled to get regular game time over the last two years due to injuries and loss of form, leading to SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews saying “he was happy to sit on the bench”.

He was highly rated as one of the best attacking players in the league after scoring 20 goals in 74 appearances for Maritzburg United before he joined SuperSport.

He was also linked with a return to his former club Maritzburg, but it is highly unlikely that the move could happen with the Team of Choice battling financially.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are close to completing a deal with Golden Arrows defender Divine Lunga.

Lunga is expected to join Sundowns on a free transfer as his contract with Arrows comes to an end next week.