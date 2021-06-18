Marumo Gallants FC chairman Abram Sello in no rush to renew coach Dylan Kerr’s contract

Abram Sello, the chairman of Marumo Gallants FC, says he is in no rush to renew coach Dylan Kerr’s contract at the freshly-renamed club.

Marumo Gallants was the new name launched in Sandton on Thursday for the club known last season as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Sello was the chairman who brought financial stability to a team that had hit financial difficulties in next-to-no-time after TTM owner Lawrence Mulaudzi bought the DStv Premiership franchise of Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019-20 season.

After buying the club in late January Sello brought in the coaching trio of Kerr and assistants Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula. And despite Kerr sitting in the stands from February until early May over an unresolved contractual issue that held up his work permit, TTM ended a creditable 12th.

They even won the Nedbank Cup, where Kerr was finally on the bench in the 1-0 final win against Chippa United on May 10, having received his work permit days earlier.

Sello seems in no rush again to resolve a new contract with Kerr. The 1980s Arcadia Shepherds wing star’s current deal expires at the end of this month.

“At the moment why I can’t talk much is because the contract is still in force until the end of June. And after that, remember, we can still run it month to month, as long as we have got it right before the season starts,” Sello said.

“And we are busy formulating whatever it needs from him, committing him, committing ourselves – it’s not a one-day job. So that he can deliver and we can deliver.”