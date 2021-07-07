Ntshangase trying out for better luck at Sekhukhune

Nearly forgotten attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is hoping to impress Sekhukhune United as he continues to train with them.

The former Black Leopards, Baroka and Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder started training with Babina Noko last week as he looks to impress coach McDonald Makhubedu.

The 28-year-old has been without a team since parting ways with Amakhosi three months before the end of last season.

His contract was terminated in March after he struggled for regular game time with the Soweto giants since he joined them in 2018 from Baroka.

Ntshangase’s manager Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that the player has been training with Sekhukhune.

“I didn’t want to talk about it because he is just training with them (Sekhukhune); that’s all,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan. “I don’t know about his chances. I think it is up to the club. The club can confirm what the latest is now.”

Sekhukhune chairman Jonas Malatjie and Makhubedu could not be reached for comment.

But according to sources, Ntshangase looks to have done enough to impress the club with the deal imminent. “The coach is impressed with him, he knows his quality and now it’s up to the club to offer him a deal,” a source said.

“We will see what’s going to happen. Things have been a bit difficult at the club with the Royal AM saga with the PSL... remember, Sekhukhune have not said anything since.”

Sekhukhune won promotion to the DStv Premiership at the end of the GladAfrica Championship season by winning the second-tier title. However, their feat is being opposed in courts by runners-up Royal AM.

Ntshangase arrived as a sought-after signing for Chiefs in January 2018 from Baroka‚ where he had proved a reliable match-winner with his undoubted skills‚ passing ability and vision as a playmaker.

Limpopo has proved to be his happy hunting ground after an excellent stint with Black Leopards, where he ended up being the team's captain. Ntshangase also earned Bafana Bafana call-ups while Leopards were still in the second-tier, now known as GladAfrica Championship.