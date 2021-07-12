Despite almost dying Adams continues to fight the pandemic on the frontline

South Africa has many heroes and heroines that have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. One of these inspirational people, who is admired by many, is Tygerberg Hospital’s enrolled nurse Monica Adams (60).

Even though she is at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as she suffers from high blood pressure and weak lungs, Adams continues to put herself in the virus’ firing line to help her patients.

Her journey during the pandemic has been far from easy, especially as she has already contracted COVID-19 and was extremely lucky to survive.

“I was diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalised and ventilated for four weeks. I then underwent rehabilitation for two weeks, as I could not walk,” says Adams.

“I have family members with two small children at home, whom I care for. But, because of my constant awareness of this virus, my family members were not infected by me. They were, however, affected by my hospitalisation as they didn’t know if I would come back home,” she adds.

Love for the job

Instead of being fearful of going back to work after recovering from COVID-19, Adams says she felt excited to return after such a long time away.

“I was and still am cautious when working with patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. I continue to do my job because I love my work. I do everything with love, to the best of my ability,” she says.

Born in Cradock, in the Eastern Cape, Adams now lives in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town. She says it’s an honour for her to motivate the hospital’s staff members who feel demotivated or have a low morale as a result of the pandemic.

“I am living proof that we can survive this virus,” she says.

A nurse for the past 35 years, Adams says she loves to help people.

“It was always my childhood passion. I love to assist people in need. I love working daily with patients, giving them advice and encouraging them.

“It gives me great pleasure and warms my heart to nurse a patient who cannot do it for themselves.”