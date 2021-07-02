Pitso Mosimane: ‘Don’t try to make sense of Kaizer Chiefs this season’

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has cautioned of Kaizer Chiefs’ remarkable unpredictability in 2020-21 as a dangerous factor for his team to be wary of in the Caf Champions League final on July 17.

Chiefs — in a domestic season where they changed coach Gavin Hunt with two matches to go in the DStv Premiership, won those to scramble to eighth place, and went to a sixth campaign without a trophy — are one of the most unlikely Champions League finalists in recent memory.

Mosimane cautioned Chiefs have been a different team in the Champions League, reaching their first group phase, then progressing past Simba SC and Wydad Athletic in the knockout stage with gritty performances.

Even in continental football, Mosimane stressed, Chiefs’ performances were far from perfect and erratic.

They lost 4-0 against Wydad in neutral Burkina Faso in the group stage, and 3-0 in the second leg to Simba in Tanzania in the quarterfinals having won 4-0 at home. Amakhosi defended like their lives depended on it beating Wydad in the semifinal via a 1-0 win in Casablanca and 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium.

Attempting to explain Chiefs, and their 2020-21 season, to the Egyptian press, Mosimane simply advised: “Don’t try to make sense of it.”

“I knew Kaizer Chiefs well when I was in SA,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who joined Ahly in a bombshell move in September last year, said.