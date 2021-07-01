Soccer

Chiefs' transfer nightmare finally over

CAF Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs are finally breathing a sigh of relief as their two-window transfer ban ended yesterday.

01 July 2021 - 08:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

CAF Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs are finally breathing a sigh of relief as their two-window transfer ban ended yesterday.

For the past two transfer windows, Chiefs were not allowed to register new players after Fifa punished them over the signing of Malagasy player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. They appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but lost that appeal in October last year. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...