Chiefs' transfer nightmare finally over

CAF Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs are finally breathing a sigh of relief as their two-window transfer ban ended yesterday.

CAF Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs are finally breathing a sigh of relief as their two-window transfer ban ended yesterday.



For the past two transfer windows, Chiefs were not allowed to register new players after Fifa punished them over the signing of Malagasy player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. They appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but lost that appeal in October last year. ..