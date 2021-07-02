Bloemfontein retirement village nurse suspended over 14 Covid-19 deaths

A nursing sister working at an upmarket Bloemfontein retirement village has been suspended following the deaths due to Covid-19 of 14 elderly residents and her alleged failure to implement health protocols.

Her suspension and subsequent disciplinary action relates to a Covid-19 outbreak at Striata retirement village between May and June this year.

Prof Voet du Plessis, a trustee at the retirement centre, confirmed the deaths and the nursing sister’s suspension to TimesLIVE on Friday.

He declined to elaborate on the suspension or charges which the nursing sister faces.

“What I can say is that it relates to insubordination and the failure to carry out and correctly follow Covid-19 protocols. A disciplinary process will begin on Monday. The hearing relates not only to the deaths, but also other matters. The matter is sub judice so I cannot go any further into the details,” he said.