The club clarified: “Among many important responsibilities that the position entails‚ Kaizer Junior will be driving increased levels of performance and effectiveness throughout all the areas of the club’s football operations.

“He will work with head of technical Molefi Ntseki and football manager Bobby Motaung as they promote a strong understanding of how each component of Football Operations can best support the first team and academy‚ as well as recruitment of players and technical staff at all levels.

“Kaizer Junior will also be responsible for engaging with Amakhosi’s wider business functions to fully align the Club’s operational vision and business model.”

As a striker for Chiefs from 2003 to 2014‚ which followed spending two years playing for the 1860 Munich reserves in Germany‚ Motaung Junior scored 30 goals in 106 appearances.

After retirement he earned Bachelor of Commerce degree with his core discipline being financial management at Varsity College.

Kaizer Motaung Senior said Motaung Junior’s on-field and off-field qualifications made him the right candidate for such a position.

“The position could not have gone to a more suitable candidate when you look at his football training from a young age‚ as well as the fact that he obtained a B.Comm degree‚ a rare achievement for footballers under the age of 40‚” Chiefs’ chairman said.

“It was also important for us not to immediately rush him after his retirement as he needed time to adequately familiarise himself with the boardroom matters and equip himself with more education.

“We really wish him well and we believe he will bring great new ideas to the table and work well with the team of professionals from Kaizer Chiefs’ youth development academy to the senior team‚ plus additional functions including finance‚ human resources‚ marketing‚ communications and digital.”

Motaung Junior said his objective is to restore Chiefs to being a consistent force in South African football.

“I am thankful to the Chairman‚ Ntate Motaung‚ for the honour and opportunity to serve the club at this level.

"This appointment is a clear indication of his belief in my abilities‚ which I don’t take for granted” Motaung Junior said.

“I am a student of the game and have remained one even after I hung up my boots.

"I will work within the structure and ensure I play my part in ensuring that we take Kaizer Chiefs to new heights and reclaim our rightful position in African football.”

Chiefs said Motaung Junior “will also be the main liaison with sporting bodies including PSL (the Premier Soccer League)‚ Safa (the South African Football Association)‚ Sascoc (the South African Olympic committee)‚ Cosafa (the Southern African football ruling body)‚ Caf (the Confederation of African Football) and Fifa”.

Motaung Junior’s empathy he has displayed on social media for supporters who have complained of the club’s lack of success‚ particularly as Chiefs sagged to their longest dry spell by far of the past six seasons without a trophy‚ has won him support among the club’s legions of fans.

Chiefs have a last opportunity to end their six-season barren spell in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly in Morocco on July 17.