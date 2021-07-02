Kaizer Jr promises to ring changes at Chiefs
New Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has vowed to do his utmost best and uplift the brand to bring success back.
New Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has vowed to do his utmost best and uplift the brand to bring success back.
Motaung Jr's appointment follows that of former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and development last month, as the club aim to find success after six years of decline. Stuart Baxter has also been confirmed as head coach...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.