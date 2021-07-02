Kaizer Jr promises to ring changes at Chiefs

New Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has vowed to do his utmost best and uplift the brand to bring success back.

New Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has vowed to do his utmost best and uplift the brand to bring success back.



Motaung Jr's appointment follows that of former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and development last month, as the club aim to find success after six years of decline. Stuart Baxter has also been confirmed as head coach...