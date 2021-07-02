Namibia give Shalulile a break from Cosafa Cup

As a precautionary measure, Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile has been withdrawn from the Namibia squad against his will.

This was revealed by Namibia national team assistant coach Robert Nauseb during an exclusive interview with Sowetan on Thursday. Shalulile, the reigning Premier Soccer League footballer of the season, was drafted into the Brave Warriors’ team for the Cosafa Cup that will run from July 6-18 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape...