Soccer

Sundowns clean up at the monthly PSL awards as Shalulile‚ Mngqithi and Mokwena reign supreme

By Marc Strydom - 03 June 2021 - 15:45
Peter Shalulile has taken to new life and surroundings at Mamelodi Sundowns like a duck to water.
Peter Shalulile has taken to new life and surroundings at Mamelodi Sundowns like a duck to water.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have cleaned up at the DStv Premiership’s monthly awards again‚ with Peter Shalulile winning player of the month for May and June‚ and Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena winning coach of the month.

Shalulile scored four goals in the Premiership in May and June‚ taking his overall tally to 13.

Sundowns have been unbeaten in May and June‚ winning six and drawing one of seven games‚ along the way wrapping up their fourth title in succession.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...