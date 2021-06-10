Zwane will renew Downs deal in pursuit of sixth title

With a strong desire to win six league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, star player Themba Zwane is set to renew his contract with the club for other seasons.

Zwane’s contract with the DStv Premiership champions will expire at the end of this month, but Sundowns have an option to renew for another year.

And talks for the new deal are at an advanced stage, according to his manager, Jazzman Mahlakgane, and it is only a matter of time before he can sign.

“He is signing, that’s why we are talking to them for another contract and we are engaging with them only,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan yesterday.

“People must not worry he will sign a new contract with the club.”

The Bafana Bafana midfielder said he still had unfinished business with Sundowns as he had a target of winning another league title with them.

He is currently sitting on five league titles, all with Masandawana.

“What I can say is that I love the team and we are still talking,” Zwane told the media.

“That’s all I can say and the supporters can keep on supporting the team.

“Moving forward, I would like to see myself on the team. It feels good to have won five league titles, even though I set myself a target of six titles, that’s why I’m pushing so hard every season to win the title.”

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder also insisted that he was not disappointed to have missed out on winning the footballer of the year award for the second time in succession.

Mshishi was beaten by his teammate Peter Shalulile during the Premier Soccer League ceremony on Sunday.

“To be honest, when the season started, I wanted to go for it because I spoke to Teko Modise and he said to mehe feels like I’m the one who can win again. That’s why I started stronger, but unfortunately, during the season, I got an injury,” Zwane said.

“But I was happy to see Peter getting it. I think he deserves it. If you check all our games, he helped us.

“Whenever it was tough, he raised his hand and said ‘I will save the team’. He played well for the team throughout the season.”