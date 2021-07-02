Baroka willing to sell stars Makgopa and Mosele

Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has indicated that they could sell their star players Evidence Makgopa and Goodman Mosele to interested teams before the new season starts.

Both players have attracted huge interest following their outstanding performance and Orlando Pirates are believed to be in pole position to sign them. Mphahlele would not confirm or deny if they have received offers from anyone, only saying they are still their players for now...