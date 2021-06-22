Arubi hopes club form will earn him Zim recall

The best of veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi is yet to come as he promises to build on his impressive 2020/21 Premiership showing.

The 35-year-old goalie helped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, now known as Marumo Gallants, to survive relegation last season and win the Nedbank Cup. He was named player of the tournament, pocketing R200,000.

Arubi is confident that he can make the Zimbabwean Africa Cup of Nations squad in Cameroon next year. His biggest wish though is to make the team that would play Bafana in the CAF 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group G.

Bafana will play against Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Ghana in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers for Qatar World cup. The last time Arubi played for his country was four years ago.

"I am looking forward to a call-up because of my performance last season. I committed a high-profile mistake against Guinea four years ago. I want to bounce back and reclaim the number 1 jersey. I want to play against Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers. I think that I have done enough to return to the national team set-up," said Arubi.

The father of two believes that his hard work paid off as he came to Limpopo to prove that he still got it after his spells at the University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga Black Aces and SuperSport United.

He said he was still recovering from his divorce in 2018 and described himself as a loving father to his two children. “It was just a matter of time because I have been putting in a lot of work and worked hard.

"You have not seen anything yet, my best is yet to come and next season I want to better my achievements. I will keep on working hard and will put the club first ahead of my interest," said Arubi, who counts France keeper Hugo Lloris among his role models.