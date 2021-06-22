Yeye yet to make decision on his future

Veteran midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane will only decide whether he will retire from football before the new season starts in a few weeks.

The 39-year-old midfielder, who is already planning for life after football by doing his Uefa B licence, is currently without a club. He was released by TS Galaxy towards the end of the recently concluded season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Jomo Cosmos and SuperSport United midfielder who featured 11 times for Galaxy before he was released, said he will only make a decision about his future after the off-season.

“I don't know what will happen ... whether I will retire or not. Now it is the off-season and I don't want to get involved in football matters as I'm resting,” Letsholonyane told Sowetan.

“I will only think about football towards the start of the new season. Now allow me to rest and not think about football-related issues.

“I take this time to reflect on the previous season and try to plan what to do differently in the next coming year. The club-hunting and all that, I leave it to my manager. In the next few weeks, I will sit down with my manager and plan the way forward and make a decision.”

But in an indication that he may not return to the field, Yeye was part of the Carling Black Label Cup promotion in Limpopo at the weekend, a campaign that is normally pushed by retired stars. He was with Bucs legend Phumudzo Manenzhe on the roadshow.

Yeye also added he completed his Safa/CAF C licence a few weeks ago and that he is looking forward to complete his Uefa B licence.

“I'm left with two or three months to complete my Scottish Uefa B licence. As things stand, all is going well and I'm looking forward to another ... maybe B Safa/CAF licence that will be happening later this year,” he said.

“I don't understand why it is a big deal when footballers take up courses while they are still playing. For me it should be the norm, whether you will be a coach after [playing] or not, the point is you are equipping yourself while you are still playing.”