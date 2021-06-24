As they had promised‚ Royal AM did not turn up to honour their Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoffs match against Richards Bay FC at Chatsworth Stadium on Thursday‚ resulting in dismal scenes for South African football.

Richards Bay took the field for their away match‚ only for the referee to signal game over before the match started‚ blowing to signal of a no-show from Royal at the 3pm kickoff.

As with the previous playoff match – also at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday‚ where Royal arrived for the game but were instructed by their management to leave – the three points will be awarded to Richards Bay.

On Thursday Royal did not arrive at the stadium.