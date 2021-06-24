Double loss as Mzilikazi Khumalo's wife dies

It is a double tragedy for the family of the late professor Mzilikazi Khumalo following the passing of his wife.

Rose Khumalo died on Thursday morning, and the cause of death is not yet known. Her death comes just when the family was still dealing with the death of music composer extraordinaire, arranger, and choral director on Tuesday morning following.

Son of the deceased, Diliza, confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Thursday afternoon the death of his mother but said the cause of death was unknown. He promised to give more details later. Sydwell Mhlongo, who knew the Khumalos well, said Mzilikazi and Rose were inseparable.

“I just heard the shocking news. I guess Mam' Rose just could not handle the passing of her husband and friend. Those two dearly loved each other. She was very supportive to professor’s career and passion for music. It is a sad situation indeed,” said Mhlongo.

The Khumalos had not announced funeral and memorial details of the late Professor Khumalo by the time Rose died.