"I remember the first time I came here to play against SuperSport United when I was the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ because I spent seven years with SuperSport - it was a bit emotional.

"But we are professionals and this is a game of football‚" the Ahly coach replied.

"But I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside.

"And they [the supporters] stopped the bus.

"All these people swearing at me‚ swearing at my mother. I said to myself‚ 'What else should I have done for this team [Sundowns] to get the respect'.

"But it's football‚ I understand. And I know the person who did that‚ and the person who's behind that - just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life.

"There's more. I don't want to talk. The things I have received from South Africa before I came for this match.

"If I show you my phone I will show you the things. Correspondences I have received‚ emails I have received. They [Sundowns] just don't let me go.

"And those emails are not from supporters - they come from the main office.

"And there's just one person who can allow that. Emails from lawyers - how I left‚ why I left.

"But that I will save for my book - I will write a book.

"In fact I have the book. I have just kept it‚ I said‚ 'You know‚ let bygones be bygones and move on like from Safa [the South African Football Association] I have moved on'.

"I thought I left a very good team for the coaches to inherit - the best I have ever had.

"And I thought I left in peace. I shook hands. But ever since I've been in Egypt I am not at peace.

"And I didn't want to talk. But now that the situation is like this‚ it's fine. But later I'm going to write a book. Because the person must let me go."

Ahly won 2-0 in Cairo last Saturday night.

Yasser Ibrahim's 11th-minute strike this Saturday effectively killed the tie‚ as Downs replied through Mosa Lebusa's equaliser in the 30th.