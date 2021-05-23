Viewers give Gomora a resounding nod

The Legacy, a new telenovela on Mnet won Best Achievement in Cinematography in a Telenovela, Best Achievement in Art Direction in a TV soap/telenovela, Best Supporting Actress in a telenovela, Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling as well as Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV soap/telenovela.

Late actor Menzi Ngubane, who died two months ago, was awarded the Best Actor award for the role of Judas in Isibaya. Best Supporting Actress in a telenovela was taken by seasoned TV actress Michelle Botes.

Best Supporting Actor in a telenovela went to Meshack Mavuso Magabane for his role in The River.

Petronella Tshuma, a Rhythm City star, walked away with the Best Actress in a TV Soap Award.

Masasa Mbangeni won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap. She has since left the show.

Best Supporting Actor award went to Mothusi Mgani for his role of Tumishang in Skeem Saam. Best TV Soap went to Rhythm City.

In the drama section, Still Breathing and Blood and Water shared three statuettes. Queen Sono won two awards.

Blood and Water Season 1 won the Best Achievement in Sound in a TV drama, Best Achievement in Cinematography in a TV drama and Best TV drama.

Queen Sono Season 1 won the Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV Drama, and Best Supporting Actor in TV Drama, while Still Breathing won the Best Actress in a TV drama, Best Actor in a TV Drama and Best Achievement in Editing in a TV drama.

In comedy, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding got six awards.