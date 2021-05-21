Soccer

Chiefs, Downs reserve teams ready for semis

The boys are prepared for the big game, says Zwane

By Charles Baloyi - 21 May 2021 - 09:09
Arthur Zwane, coach of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the DStv Diski Challenge 2020/21 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka at Makhulong Stadium, Johannesburg.
Arthur Zwane, coach of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the DStv Diski Challenge 2020/21 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka at Makhulong Stadium, Johannesburg.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After securing their qualification to the semifinals of the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired on the last day of the mini-league round-robin basis, Mamelodi Sundowns are two matches away from winning the reserve league competition.

The Brazilians defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to finish second on the log table with 13 points from seven matches.

Coach Surprise Moriri's team finished stream two five points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns will play against stream one winners Cape Town City in the first semifinal at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday at 9.30am.

Chiefs will face off against stream two runners-up AmaZulu in the second semifinal at 12pm at the same venue. Cape Town City finished their campaign at the top of stream one log table with 14 points, followed by AmaZulu on 13 points from a round of seven matches.

The group stage form will count for nothing in the knockout stages as the two winners from each semifinal meet in the cup final.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane missed the senior team's CAF Champions League quarterfinal second-leg against Simba of Tanzania to take charge of the reserve league semifinal.

“We knew that we would meet either AmaZulu or Cape Town City and we prepared ourselves for both teams. We meet AmaZulu and the boys are prepared for the big game. I am not going to Tanzania as I have reserve league commitments. We are ready and hope to go all the way," said Zwane.

On paper, Amakhosi are the favourites to book their place in the cup final, but AmaZulu will have a say on that.

Cape Town City coach Matt Haywood said his team is not in the competition to make up the numbers. They face a team that boasts an aura of attacking talent in Moriri's team. Moriri praised his team for their never-say-die attitude in the mini-league round.

“We are playing Cape Town City in the semis and are looking forward to that game. They finished first in their stream and by finishing second in our stream we play against them in the knockout stages.

"It is going to be an interesting game ... they are a decent team, play good football and have quality players. We aim to make sure that we qualify for the final," said Moriri.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Cape Town City v Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, 9.30am; Chiefs v AmaZulu, Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, 12pm.

