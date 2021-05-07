Sundowns desperate for win as Diski round robin nears end

After their promising start to MultiChoice Diski Challenge, Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of losing three games in a row.

Coach Surprise Moriri's charges have suffered a dramatic collapse after they suffered back-to-back losses to Baroka and Kaizer Chiefs.

They started the competition like a house on fire by winning their opening two games. They defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 4-1 and Swallows 4-0, but the wheels seem to be coming off now. The two wins are a distant memory as things are not looking good for Moriri and his boys.

The reserve league has been divided into two streams, one and two and the two top teams will advance to the semifinals at the end of the mini-league. All the teams will play each other once in the mini-league.

Sundowns have two games remaining before the end of the round-robin stages and they have to make it count and hope that results elsewhere will go in their favour. Chiefs are top of the stream two with 12 points from five matches followed by Pirates in second place with nine points. Sundowns are in third place with seven points.

They visit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 10am.The former Sundowns midfielder said losing the next game against TTM is non-negotiable.

He blamed lady luck for their 4-1 hammering against Kaizer Chiefs and hopes that his boys will rediscover their goal scoring touch in Limpopo.

He suggested that the scoreline was not a true reflection of the game. “The past game against Chiefs was a game of who will take their chances on the day. Looking at the balance of play, we controlled the game until they got a couple of goals. It was a game that Chiefs took their chances and we did not make use of our chances," Moriri told Sowetan.

Weekend fixtures

Sunday: Maritzburg v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 9.30am; TTM v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 10am; Chippa v SuperSport, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Pirates v Baroka, Rand Stadium, 10am; Celtic v Leopards, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, 10am; Arrows v TS Galaxy, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 12pm; Chiefs v Swallows, FNB Stadium, 12pm