Pirates can shut door on Sundowns' Diski Challenge hopes
Draw enough to get Pirates to reserve league semifinals
There is all to play for in the final round-robin mini-league of the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired this weekend. A place in the semifinals is up for grabs when Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates battle it out in the pick of the weekend matches in Tshwane.
A draw will be enough for Pirates to advance to the knockout stages as they go into the game with a two-point advantage over Sundowns...
