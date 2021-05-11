Soccer

Pirates, Downs to battle for remaining semi spot

Chiefs' sights on reserve league title

By Charles Baloyi - 11 May 2021 - 08:47
Arthur Zwane coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Multichoice Diski Challenge match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on 26 January 2020 at Giant Stadium.
Arthur Zwane coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Multichoice Diski Challenge match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on 26 January 2020 at Giant Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After qualifying for the semifinal stages with a game to spare, Kaizer Chiefs have set their sights on winning the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired title.

The Amakhosi reserve league team has emerged as the team to beat in the competition after winning five games in a row.

Arthur Zwane's charges sealed their qualification to the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Swallows at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Zwane said he would give his fringe players the much-needed game time in their final mini-league game away to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their final league game on Saturday.

Chiefs top the log table in stream two with 15 points from six matches, followed by Pirates in second place with 12 points, while Mamelodi Sundowns are in third place with 10 points.

With one game to go, Pirates and Sundowns will battle it out for the remaining semifinal spot at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday at 10am.

Cape Town City are on top of stream one with 13 points, followed by AmaZulu on 12 points with one game remaining.

Zwane was full of praise for his charges and felt that they could have beaten Swallows by a bigger margin. “We started slowly as we did not prepare for two days and that killed our momentum and affected our fitness level.

"After we went a goal down, we started to press them and increased our tempo and it paid off. We should have won the game by eight goals as we played well in the second half," said Zwane.

Results

Chiefs 3, Swallows 1; TTM 0, Sundowns 6; Arrows 1, TS Galaxy 2; Chippa 3, SuperSport 2; AmaZulu 2, Stellenbosch 1; Pirates 4, Baroka 1; Celtic 2, Leopards 0; Maritzburg 1, Cape Town City 2.

Sundowns desperate for win as Diski round robin nears end

After their promising start to MultiChoice Diski Challenge, Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of losing three games in a row.
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs thrilled by first MDC victory

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first victory in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve league in a five-goal thriller when they defeated Black ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

MDC clashes promise goals galore

The MultiChoice Diski Challenge continues with mouth-watering matches this weekend as the teams are eying a top-two finish in their respective ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X