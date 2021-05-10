PSL strugglers' last-ditch efforts to avoid axe

Of the five teams fighting for survival in the DStv Premiership, most have a tough schedule of their remaining games.

Besides Black Leopards being favourites to face automatic relegation, their remaining matches may also justify that.

They have fellow relegation strugglers Chippa United away before they welcome Kaizer Chiefs, who are desperate to get into the top eight, with a trip to Cape Town City before they complete the season with a home match against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chippa may feel they have an easy run in their remaining four matches, with three of them at home. They will only travel once to meet other relegation candidates, Tshakhuma.

For Maritzburg United, they also face an uphill battle in their remaining five matches. They still have to play both inform Golden Arrows and AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derbies, while they also have to visit SuperSport United, Cape, Town City and fellow relegation strugglers Tshakhuma.

Stellenbosch also have tough four matches, with three of them against teams in the top five – Orlando Pirates, Swallows and Arrows, with another fixture against TS Galaxy, who are also looking to finish in the top eight. It won’t be easy for Stellies especially, with those teams in the top five still looking to finish higher in the log table.

Black Leopards (Position no16)

Points 18

Remaining fixtures:

Chippa away

Chiefs home

Cape Town City away

Celtic home

Chippa United (15)

Points 24

Remaining matches:

Leopards home

Celtic home

Tshakhuma away

SuperSport home

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (14)

Points 25

Remaining matches:

SuperSport away

Maritzburg home

Baroka away

Chippa home

Pirates away

Maritzburg United (13)

Points 25

Remaining matches:

Arrows home

Tshakhuma away

Cape Town City away

SuperSport away

AmaZulu home

Stellenbosch (12)

Points 25

Remaining matches:

Pirates home

Swallows away

Galaxy home

Arrows away