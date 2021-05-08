Organisers of a fan protest planned to march to Kaizer Chiefs’ Village headquarters in Naturena on Friday say supporters of the club are fed up with being a laughing stock.

The hashtag #KaizerChiefsProtest was trending on Twitter on Friday‚ reaching more than 4‚000 tweets by the end of the day. The organisers said their intention is for the march to materialise‚ and not simply be a social media occurrence.

The planned protest has seen images of a well-designed poster‚ with the words “March to Naturena” and “Kaizer Chiefs fan protest”‚ circulated in Twitter. These appear to have originated from the Twitter handle @amakhosi4live‚ which describes itself as a “dedicated #KaizerChiefs fan channel”.

Two of the Chiefs supporters behind the planned protest‚ Mpho Mokoka and Thulani Nombali‚ were interviewed on Power 98.7 on Friday night.

They said they were card-carrying Chiefs fans‚ but Mokoka added that “our cards have been put on hold since 2013”. Asked by who and why‚ he said: “At the Village. I think they will answer that because it’s also part of our protest.”

They said Chiefs fans are tired of the club being excellent in the field of marketing‚ convincing supporters to spend hundreds or thousands of Rands on jerseys and merchandise each year‚ but not returning such loyalty with success on the field.