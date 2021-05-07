Why the Nedbank Cup final is giving TTM coach Dylan Kerr a migraine

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Dylan Kerr says he is going to have a migraine trying to select the team for the Nedbank Cup final against Chippa United in Bloemfontein on Saturday night (kickoff 6pm).

TTM stunned overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the semi-final to earn the right to take on Chippa‚ who overcame GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies in the other semi-final.

Well-travelled Kerr said he hopes those who are going to be omitted from the squad or the starting line-up for the club’s first appearance in a major final can understand the reasons for it.

“Every game I have a headache of the squad to pick and never mind the starting XI. But now I am going to have the biggest migraine to pick that starting XI because we know some players are not going to play and others will not even get the strip‚” he said.

“I was in this position as a player way back in 1995 where I played 95 percent of the matches [for Reading in the English First Division] but when it came to the play-off final [for promotion] against Bolton Wanderers at the old Wembley Stadium I was left out of the squad.

“I know how some people are going to feel on Friday night when I announce the team but at the same time I am hoping that those who are going to be picked will appreciate being in the line-up against a team that has not done as well in the league as we are.”

To be able to make history‚ Kerr said his charges will need to play smart in the cup final.

“It is a cup final and you have to box clever‚ be street smart and play the way we played against Chiefs [TTM beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a league match in Polokwane on Tuesday night].

“Obviously you want to wrap up the game in 90 minutes but you have to score more goals than the opposition. But we have practiced penalties in the previous rounds.”

Kerr praised his players for the way they have responded since he was roped in by the new owners of the club and said his team’s preparations for next season are underway.

“I want to make sure that this team gets better next season – their success is my success because it is not all about me or the coaching staff.

“We don’t run onto the field or take penalties‚ we just give instructions. We are still fine tuning things even at this late stage of the season.”