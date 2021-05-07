Department of basic education tries to curb cyber bullying
Plan for e-safety guidelines at schools
The department of basic education intends incorporating e-safety guidelines in the curriculum to ensure that the dangers of cyber bullying are deliberated on in the classroom.
The department this week made a presentation to the portfolio committee on basic education on this, saying it would be done to conscientise pupils on all aspects of bullying...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.